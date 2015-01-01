|
Bollenbach L, Niermann C, Schmitz J, Kanning M. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2450.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38062419
BACKGROUND: Living in urban environments is associated with several health risks (e.g., noise, and air pollution). However, there are also beneficial aspects such as various opportunities for social activities, which might increase levels of social participation and (physically) active mobility that in turn have positive effects on health and well-being. However, how aspects of the environment, active mobility, and social participation are associated is not well established. This study investigates the moderating effect of low vs. high walkability neighborhoods on the associations between active mobility, and social participation and integrates individuals' subjective perception of the neighborhood environment they are living in.
Physical activity; Walkability; Active mobility; City; Cross-sectional; Environmental perceptions; Social activities; Social Participation; Subjective neighborhood perceptions; Urban environment