Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite recognition in the West that military veterans experience more mental health issues than the general population, little research has focused on this subject in China. This study examined the associations between male veterans' military experience and depression in China.



METHODS: A sample of 12,914 men including 669 veterans was included in the final analysis and propensity score matching, multivariable regressions and fixed effect model were used.



RESULTS: The military experience was associated with a lower likelihood of depression in male veterans. In the subgroup analysis, military experience was associated with a lower likelihood of depression among married and urban male veterans. Military experience was also associated with a lower likelihood of depression in both "junior college and above" and "below junior college" groups. In contrast, evidence was lacking regarding the associations between military experience and depression for unmarried and rural veterans.



CONCLUSIONS: Individual characteristics could influence the relationship between military experience and depression in male veterans, and the mental health of veterans should be paid more attention and guaranteed.

Language: en