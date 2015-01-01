SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li H, Zhang N, Zhang J, Xie T, He R, Jiang Y, Mao Y, Zhu B. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2447.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-023-17317-9

PMID

38062444

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite recognition in the West that military veterans experience more mental health issues than the general population, little research has focused on this subject in China. This study examined the associations between male veterans' military experience and depression in China.

METHODS: A sample of 12,914 men including 669 veterans was included in the final analysis and propensity score matching, multivariable regressions and fixed effect model were used.

RESULTS: The military experience was associated with a lower likelihood of depression in male veterans. In the subgroup analysis, military experience was associated with a lower likelihood of depression among married and urban male veterans. Military experience was also associated with a lower likelihood of depression in both "junior college and above" and "below junior college" groups. In contrast, evidence was lacking regarding the associations between military experience and depression for unmarried and rural veterans.

CONCLUSIONS: Individual characteristics could influence the relationship between military experience and depression in male veterans, and the mental health of veterans should be paid more attention and guaranteed.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; CESD; Longitudinal survey; Propensity score matching; Veterans

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print