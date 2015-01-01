|
Citation
|
Muñoz AC, Rojano EV, Caballero AR, Solé EP, Álvarez MG. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 147: e106595.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38061280
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have long-term consequences. The ACEs model has been extensively used in high-income countries. However, its effectiveness has yet to be demonstrated in low and middle-income countries and marginalized social groups. In indigenous populations, research has found inconsistent results in the prevalence and the relationship between ACEs and mental health outcomes. Therefore, the objectives of this study were 1) to determine the ACEs frequency among indigenous and non-indigenous Mexican adolescents; 2) to test the association between ACE scores and symptoms of Mental Health Problems (SMHP) in both groups; and 3) to review the ACEs model adequacy for the indigenous adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Adolescents; Adverse Childhood Experiences; Indigenous people