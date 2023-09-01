Abstract

PURPOSE: The study aimed to examine the pattern of motorization and the mortality rate related to road traffic crashes in Zunyi (a city in northern Guizhou province of China) from 2013 to 2022, and to identify the epidemiological characteristics of these crashes with to provide insights that could help improve road safety.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Zunyi traffic management data platform, and the mortality rates were calculated. We deployed various analytical methods, including descriptive analysis, Chi-square test or Fisher's exact test of categorical variable, circular distribution map analysis, and Rayleigh test to characterize the traits of road traffic crashes in the region.



RESULTS: During the 10-year study period, 7488 people died due to road traffic accidents, with males accounting for 70.4% and females 29.6% (χ(2) = 101.97, p < 0.001). The mortality rate increased from 7.80 deaths per 100,000 people in 2013 to 10.70 deaths per 100,000 people in 2016, but then decreased to 9.54 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. A notable finding was that the death rate per 10,000 vehicles declined from 16.09 deaths per 10,000 vehicles in 2013 to 5.48 deaths per 10,000 vehicles in 2022. The study also found that vulnerable road users represented nearly half (48.76%) of all accident fatalities, and unlicensed or inexperienced driving contributed significantly to the occurrence of road traffic accidents.



CONCLUSION: Although the number of road traffic accidents in Zunyi has decreased, there are still some critical issues that need to be addressed, particularly for vulnerable road users and unlicensed drivers. Our results highlight the need of targeted interventions to address the specific risk factors of road traffic crashes, particularly those affecting vulnerable road users and drivers without sufficient experience or license.

