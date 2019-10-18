Abstract

BACKGROUND: An increasing number of falls among community-living older adults are reported in emergency calls. Data on evidence of appropriate fall prevention interventions are limited and challenges in recruiting this population in randomized trials are acknowledged.



PURPOSE: The main aim of this study was to provide demographic data, circumstance and fall-related outcomes of the population in the RISING-DOM study [Impact d'une évaluation des facteurs de RISque de chute et d'une prise en charge personnalisée, sur la mortalité et l'institutionnalisation, après INtervention du SAMU chez la personne âGée à DOMicile], a multicenter, randomized interventional trial involving community-dwelling older adults who have experienced a fall at home and were not hospitalized. Additionally, the challenges of remote recruitment in this population were discussed.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Participants were identified through the Occitania Emergency Observatory database. Participant recruitment and data collection were performed through telephone interviews (October 2019-March 2022). Additionally, a sample survey of Emergency Medical Services calls was carried out.



RESULTS: Out of the 1151 individuals screened, a total of 951 participants were included in the trial follow-up, resulting in an acceptance rate of 82.62%. The screening delay was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruiting difficulties were mainly related to identifying potential participants, unavailable contact information and unreachability. Participants' mean age was 84.1 years, 65.8% were women, and 44.3% lived alone. Pain was the most frequent outcome (53%). In the previous year, 73.5% of participants reported experiencing a fall, with 66.7% of those falls requiring assistance from Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Nearly, 40% did not take proactive steps to prevent future falls and walking aids (79.8%) were the most common preventive action.



CONCLUSION: Indicators of a high-risk group of falls have been identified underscoring the need for appropriate fall interventions in the target population. Challenges of large sampling for randomized fall prevention trials were provided.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04132544. Registration date: 18/10/2019. https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04132544?term=rising-dom&draw=2&rank=1.

