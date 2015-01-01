|
Citation
Soffer-Dudek N, Oh H. Compr. Psychiatry 2023; 129: e152441.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38061294
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Maladaptive Daydreaming (MD) is a suggested syndrome where individuals addictively engage in fanciful, narrative and emotional daydreaming for hours on end, often relying on stereotypical movements and music to facilitate the absorbed state. Many individuals suffering from MD to the point of clinically significant distress and functional impairment have advocated for its medicalization as a disorder. Maladaptive daydreamers exhibit high rates of psychopathology, but most studies were biased by self-selection. We developed a brief measure for efficient assessment of suspected MD and then administered it in a large non-selected US sample to gauge the significance of MD for public mental health.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; behavioral addiction; functional impairment; Maladaptive daydreaming; psychotic experiences; suicidality