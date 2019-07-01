|
Citation
|
Matthews T, LaScala A, Tomkin T, Gaeta L, Fitzgerald K, Solomita M, Ragione B, Jahan TP, Pepic S, Apurillo L, Siegel V, Frederick A, Arrillaga A, Klein LR, Cuellar J, Raio C, Penta K, Rothburd L, Eckardt SA, Eckardt P. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e49979.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38058531
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Variance in the deployment of the trauma team to the emergency department (ED) can result in patient treatment delays and excess burden on ED personnel. Characteristics of trauma patients, including mechanism of injury, injury type, and age, have been associated with differences in trauma resource deployment. Therefore, this retrospective, single-site study aimed to examine the deployment patterns of trauma resources, the characteristics of the trauma patients associated with levels of trauma resource deployment, and the deployment impact on ED workforce utilization and non-trauma ED patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency staff deployment; falls trauma; geriatric trauma; trauma activation; trauma deployment; trauma team