Abstract

The way the road transport system is developed in a country affects safety. This study aims to identify roles and relationships of road transport stakeholders and to explore the understanding of control and feedback mechanisms and associated gaps influencing road safety. A System-Theoretic Accident Model and Processes (STAMP) model was applied in document and interview data (n = 30). Participants emphasized the hindrance of overlapping mandates among stakeholders on road transport system's operations and underlined the roles of coalitions for road safety as system enablers. Further, withdrawal of some controls by international agencies can increase system vulnerability. Most importantly, critical control and feedback gaps were shown to increase risks for safety within the road transport system. The findings underscore the complexity of the road transport system and add to the discussion on a system's approach to road safety.

