Larsen P, Rathleff MS, Roos EM, Elsoe R. Foot Ankle Orthop. 2023; 8(4): e24730114231213369.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)

10.1177/24730114231213369

38058979

PMC10697047

BACKGROUND: The Foot and Ankle Outcome Score (FAOS) is widely used in clinical practice and research. However, FAOS reference values are missing to aid interpretation. This study aimed to establish national record-based reference values for the FAOS.

METHODS: A national representative sample of 9996 adult Danish citizens was derived from the Danish Civil Registration System. The FAOS questionnaire was sent to all participants, including 2 supplemental questions regarding previous foot and ankle problems and body mass index (BMI). A threshold of 10 FAOS points was predefined as a clinically relevant difference across all 5 subscales.

RESULTS: A total of 2759 participants completed the FAOS. Mean age of participants was 60.5 years, and 51% were women. The mean FAOS subscale scores were as follows: pain, 87.1 (95% CI 86.4-87.8); symptoms, 85.1 (95% CI 84.5-85.8); activity of daily living (ADL), 88.9 (95% CI 88.2-89.6); sport and recreation function 78.5 (95% CI 77.4-79.6); and quality of life (QOL), 79.9 (95% CI 79.0-80.9). The mean difference between men and women was small and not clinically relevant (ranged from 0.9 in ADL to 3.4 in QOL). The largest differences in mean scores between age groups ranged from 4.3 in symptoms to 16.4 in sport/rec. Except for the subscale sport/rec, all age-related differences were below the predefined threshold of 10 for clinical relevance. The difference in mean subscale scores between the lowest BMI group (<24.7) and the obese group (>30) ranged from 19.6 in ADL to 39.1 in sport/rec.

CONCLUSION: We found in our population that BMI severely impacted FAOS scores. We recommend using BMI-specific reference FAOS values. Separate FAOS reference values for men and women appear not needed. Stratifying reference values for age is likely not needed except for the subscale sport and recreation function.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, cohort study.


ankle; FAOS; foot; normative data; reference data

