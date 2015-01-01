Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the salience of issues related to social justice, mental health, and health equity. During this time, the media have been instrumental in amplifying social movements but also in spreading mis/disinformation, violence, and hatred. Among communities who have been affected heavily during this time are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) young adults who have a mental illness/significant mental health concerns. As frequent engagers and creators of media, their perspectives are critical to informing what aspects of the media should be leveraged to promote the health, well-being, and safety of people who have been marginalized. Thus, our study asks: How do BIPOC young adults (in the United States) who have a behavioral health diagnosis or significant mental health concerns perceive the media? Guided by intersectionality and grounded theory, we conducted in-depth interviews with 20 participants. The results reveal participants' 1) deep recognition of how the media uphold oppressive structures and 2) identification of ways that people have used and can use the media to fight those same structures. Researchers and media leaders should listen to, center the experiences of, collaborate with, and follow the lead of people who have been marginalized. This is critical to transforming the media such that they promote the well-being of all people.

Language: en