Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This article aims to determine the effectiveness and extent of measures taken to decrease the severity of traffic crashes in Barcelona from 2013 to 2018. This will be achieved through an analysis of the traffic crash data.



METHOD: Our approach involves the use of binary logistic regression models. We rely on the traffic crash dataset from 2010-2019 available in the Open Data Barcelona platform.



RESULTS: The outcomes obtained from the suggested models are contrasted with the strategies outlined in the Local Road Safety Plan 2013-2018 to minimize the severity of crashes. Effective preventive actions were identified, such as road safety educational programs, creating calm zones, enhancing pedestrian crossings, or expanding bicycle lanes. However, certain measures were found to be ineffective or their impact remained uncertain.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate that the measures implemented in Barcelona may have participated in and influenced the decrease in the severity of traffic incidents over the past decade. Notably, fatalities have decreased more than severe injuries. More attention should be given to less effective measures such as speed controls and drug/alcohol testing.

