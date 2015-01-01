|
Citation
|
Woodward MJ, Griffith EL, Free BAL, Bowen ME, Majeed R, Beyer MS, Beck JG. J. Anxiety Disord. 2023; 101: e102806.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38061324
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Studies exploring latent profiles of mental health in trauma survivors have largely relied on self-report, making it unclear whether these patterns correspond with clinician-assessed psychopathology. The purpose of the current study was to examine latent profiles of self-reported PTSD, depression, and anxiety in a sample of 387 women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) and investigate whether profiles mapped onto clinician-rated measures of the same outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Assessment; Intimate partner violence; Latent profile analysis; Psychopathology; PTSD