Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studies exploring latent profiles of mental health in trauma survivors have largely relied on self-report, making it unclear whether these patterns correspond with clinician-assessed psychopathology. The purpose of the current study was to examine latent profiles of self-reported PTSD, depression, and anxiety in a sample of 387 women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) and investigate whether profiles mapped onto clinician-rated measures of the same outcomes.



METHOD: Participants completed a series of semi-structured interviews and self-report measures assessing PTSD, depression, and anxiety.



RESULTS: Latent profile analyses revealed a 3-profile solution characterized by Low (22.48 %), Moderate (37.98 %), and High (39.53 %) self-reported symptomology. Clinician ratings were significant predictors of membership in the low vs. moderate vs. high symptomology profiles. However, normalized means showed discrepancies between self-report and clinician assessment regarding which issue was rated most severe.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that while latent modeling approaches relying on self-report may adequately approximate common underlying patterns of psychopathology, they have limitations in identifying which disorders are most salient for clinical intervention.

Language: en