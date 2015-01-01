SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Woodward MJ, Griffith EL, Free BAL, Bowen ME, Majeed R, Beyer MS, Beck JG. J. Anxiety Disord. 2023; 101: e102806.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.janxdis.2023.102806

38061324

OBJECTIVE: Studies exploring latent profiles of mental health in trauma survivors have largely relied on self-report, making it unclear whether these patterns correspond with clinician-assessed psychopathology. The purpose of the current study was to examine latent profiles of self-reported PTSD, depression, and anxiety in a sample of 387 women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) and investigate whether profiles mapped onto clinician-rated measures of the same outcomes.

METHOD: Participants completed a series of semi-structured interviews and self-report measures assessing PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

RESULTS: Latent profile analyses revealed a 3-profile solution characterized by Low (22.48 %), Moderate (37.98 %), and High (39.53 %) self-reported symptomology. Clinician ratings were significant predictors of membership in the low vs. moderate vs. high symptomology profiles. However, normalized means showed discrepancies between self-report and clinician assessment regarding which issue was rated most severe.

CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that while latent modeling approaches relying on self-report may adequately approximate common underlying patterns of psychopathology, they have limitations in identifying which disorders are most salient for clinical intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

Assessment; Intimate partner violence; Latent profile analysis; Psychopathology; PTSD

