Abstract

Mid-flight external upper-trunk perturbation is associated with increased anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury risk during landing. This study aimed to assess the effect of natural, soft, and falling landing techniques on knee mechanics and vertical ground reaction forces (VGRF) during single-leg landings with/without mid-flight medial-lateral external upper-trunk pushing perturbation. Twenty-eight participants performed single-leg landings using the three landing techniques with/without mid-flight pushing perturbation. The perturbation was created by a customized apparatus releasing a slam ball and pushing the participants near the peak jump height at the upper trunk. Perturbation resulted in significantly greater lateral trunk bending angles, knee flexion angles at initial contact, peak knee abduction angles, and peak knee adduction moments compared to no perturbation. The falling condition significantly demonstrated the greatest lateral trunk bending angles, knee flexion angles, and peak knee external rotation moments and the smallest peak knee abduction angles, peak VGRF, and peak knee extension moments compared to natural/soft landings regardless of perturbation conditions. Mid-flight external perturbation resulted in variables associated with greater ACL loading during single-leg landings. Falling demonstrated variables associated with smaller ACL loading, particularly for perturbation conditions. Incorporating falling techniques into jump-landing training programs may guide players to safely fall on the ground when perturbation occurs. Falling provides an alternative strategy to potentially decrease indirect contact ACL injury risk when the sports environment allows.

