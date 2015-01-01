Abstract

This study presents a comparative analysis of four Machine Learning (ML) models used to map wildfire susceptibility on Hawai'i Island, Hawai'i. Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) combined with three meta-heuristic algorithms - Whale Optimization (WOA), Black Widow Optimization (BWO), and Butterfly Optimization (BOA) - were employed to map areas susceptible to wildfire. To generate a wildfire inventory, 1408 wildfire points were identified within the study area from 2004 to 2022. The four ML models (XGBoost, WOA-XGBoost, BWO-XGBoost, and BOA-XGBoost) were run using 14 wildfire-conditioning factors categorized into four main groups: topographical, meteorological, vegetation, and anthropogenic. Six performance metrics - sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive values, negative predictive values, the Area Under the receiver operating characteristic Curve (AUC), and the average precision (AP) of Precision-Recall Curves (PRCs) - were used to compare the predictive performance of the ML models. The SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) framework was also used to interpret the importance values of the 14 influential variables for the modeling of wildfire on Hawai'i Island using the four models. The results of the wildfire modeling indicated that all four models performed well, with the BWO-XGBoost model exhibiting a slightly higher prediction performance (AUC = 0.9269), followed by WOA-XGBoost (AUC = 0.9253), BOA-XGBoost (AUC = 0.9232), and XGBoost (AUC = 0.9164). SHAP analysis revealed that the distance from a road, annual temperature, and elevation were the most influential factors. The wildfire susceptibility maps generated in this study can be used by local authorities for wildfire management and fire suppression activity.

