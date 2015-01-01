Abstract

Screening and care for victims of sexual violence (SV) among asylum seekers and refugees (ASRs) living in High-income host countries were prioritized by the WHO in 2020. The lack of stabilized prevalence findings on lifetime SV among ASRs in High-income countries hinders the development of adequate health management. The objective of this study was to determine the lifetime prevalence of SV experienced by ASRs living in High-income countries. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Studies were included in the meta-analysis if the sample consisted exclusively of asylum seekers or refugees over the age of 16 living in High-income countries and if they reported a lifetime prevalence of experienced SV. The results of the meta-analysis were expressed with 95 % confidence intervals (CIs) as estimates of lifetime SV prevalence using a random-effects model. The estimated lifetime prevalence of SV among women ASRs was 44 % (95 % CI, 0.24-0.67) and 27 % (95 % CI, 0.18-0.38) for both sexes. This meta-analysis revealed a high prevalence of SV among ASRs hosted in High-income countries and suggest the importance of developing specific screening and care programs in these host countries.

