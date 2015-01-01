Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The majority of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are classified as mild and occur in young individuals. The course of recovery varies but can result in chronic or troubling outcomes. The impact of age on TBI outcomes in young adults before complete brain maturation is not well studied.



METHODS: In this study, we compared the effects of mild TBI on cognitive performance and self-reported TBI symptoms and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 903 soldiers in 3 different age groups: 24 years or younger, 25 to 27 years, and 28 to 40 years. The soldiers had returned from war zones in Iraq and were screened for TBI within a few days of return. Cognitive performance was measured with the Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics of Military TBI Version 4 (ANAM4). Symptoms associated with mild TBI were self-reported on the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory, and the PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C).



RESULTS: Soldiers with TBI in every age group had significantly higher prevalence of most symptoms than those with no TBI. Soldiers with TBI also reported more chronic pain sites, regardless of age. Soldiers aged 28 to 40 years with TBI had the lowest cognitive performance scores (ANAM) across several subtests, both unadjusted and adjusted. The Global Deficit Score was significantly higher for soldiers aged 28 to 40 years and 25 to 27 years with TBI than for soldiers younger than 24 years with no TBI. After adjusting for PTSD symptoms, education, and number of lifetime TBIs, the overall test battery mean for soldiers aged 28 to 40 years with TBI was significantly lower than for soldiers younger than 24 years with no TBI.



CONCLUSION: Soldiers with mild TBI in the younger age group show more symptoms associated to frontal lobe function while soldiers in the older group suffer more cognitive impairment. This may warrant further study as it may indicate a propensity to later cognitive decline among soldiers who were older at the time of injury.

