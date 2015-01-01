Abstract

BACKGROUND: A diagnosis of prostate cancer (PC) may cause psychosocial distress not only in a man but also his intimate partner. However, long-term risks of depression, anxiety, or suicide in partners of men with PC are largely unknown.



METHODS: A national cohort study was conducted of 121,530 partners of men diagnosed with PC during 1998-2017 and 1,093,304 population-based controls in Sweden. Major depression, anxiety disorder, and suicide death were ascertained through 2018. Cox regression was used to compute hazard ratios (HRs) while adjusting for sociodemographic factors.



RESULTS: Partners of men with high-risk PC had increased risks of major depression (adjusted HR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.30-1.39) and anxiety disorder (1.25; 1.20-1.30), which remained elevated ≥10 years later. Suicide death was increased in partners of men with distant metastases (adjusted HR, 2.38; 95% CI, 1.08-5.22) but not other high-risk PC (1.14; 0.70-1.88). Among partners of men with high-risk PC, risks of major depression and anxiety disorder were highest among those aged ≥80 years (adjusted HR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.53-1.96; and 1.70; 1.47-1.96, respectively), whereas suicide death was highest among those aged <60 years (7.55; 2.20-25.89). In contrast, partners of men with low- or intermediate-risk PC had modestly or no increased risks of these outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: In this large cohort, partners of men with high-risk PC had increased risks of major depression and anxiety disorder, which persisted for ≥10 years. Suicide death was increased 2-fold in partners of men with distant metastases. Partners as well as men with PC need psychosocial support and close follow-up for psychosocial distress.

