Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Mild head injury is defined as a pediatric Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 13-15 at admission following head trauma. There are no clear indications for neuroimaging in such children. The aim of our study was to analyze the correlation of symptoms commonly encountered following mild head injury with any abnormality on the computed tomography (CT) scan.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective and observational study done in a tertiary care hospital. Records of all the children fulfilling the inclusion criteria were retrieved. Demographic details such as age, gender, and type of injury (hit by a blunt object, fall from height, and road traffic accident), symptoms such as presence and number of episodes of vomiting, presence and duration of loss of consciousness (LOC), presence of drowsiness, headache, giddiness, seizures, focal deficits and the GCS score, and CT scan findings were noted in a predesigned proforma. A CT scan with any of the following abnormalities such as skull fracture, cerebral edema, intracranial bleed (epidural hematoma, subdural hematoma, intracerebral hematoma, and subarachnoid hemorrhage), and cerebral contusion was considered as abnormal. Any neurosurgical intervention done was also noted.



RESULTS: A total of 134 children in the age group of 1 month to 18 years with mild head injury were included in this study. The median (interquartile range) age of the children was 5 (2, 8) years, with majority being males. Road traffic accidents (34.3%) were the most common cause of injury, followed by fall from lesser than 3 feet height (31.3%). The most common symptoms were vomiting (43.6%), scalp/facial abrasions (37.2%), and LOC (31.9%). CT scan was abnormal in 53.7% of the cases, with skull fracture (35.1%) being the most common finding, followed by cerebral edema (13.4%). Among all the symptoms, ear/nosebleed or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) otorrhea/rhinorrhea had a statistically significant association with a positive CT scan with P = 0.05 and an odds ratio of 1.4 (95% confidence interval, 1-1.9).



CONCLUSION: Children with mild head injury presenting with clinical features such as bleeding from the ear or nose and CSF otorrhea/rhinorrhea are more likely to have an abnormal CT scan. Hence, such children require close neurological observation and prompt intervention if necessary. However, abnormality on CT scan cannot be reliably ruled out based on the symptoms alone.

