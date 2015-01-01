Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Most road traffic accident (RTA) deaths occur before victim reaches a definitive trauma care facility. The aim of the study was to determine the role of commercial drivers toward providing post-crash care to RTA victims in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study assessed the role of commercial auto-rickshaw and cab drivers for providing post-crash care in urban Jodhpur during 2019-2020. Eligible participants volunteering for the study were included from taxi and auto stands in urban Jodhpur. A pre-tested questionnaire was administered by a trained interviewer. Data analysis was done using SPSS v23.0. Summary measures in terms of frequencies, means, and range are reported. Chi-square test, Fisher's Exact test, and Multivariate Logistic Regression analysis were done for statistical associations.



RESULTS: Two hundred male participants completed the study with a mean age of 37.74 (8.96) years having an average work experience as commercial drivers of more than 10 years. Over 70% of participants witnessed RTA in the past year and 52% provided care to victims. The knowledge of post-crash care was most affected by their education level (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.778, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.958, 3.301), whereas the intended post-crash care practices were significantly better among participants with previous training (aOR: 15.376, 95% CI: 2.149, 110.017).



CONCLUSION: The current study establishes the role of commercial drivers as first responders at accident sites in the fast urbanizing city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Systematic capacity building initiatives of commercial drivers to salvage RTA victims have potential to strengthen pre-hospital trauma care continuum in non-metro districts of India experiencing high burden of accidents.

Language: en