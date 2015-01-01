Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Family Assessment Task (FAsTask) is an observer-rated parent-child interaction task used in adolescent substance use intervention. The parental monitoring component of the FAsTask is thought to provide an objective assessment of parental monitoring that can guide treatment planning and circumvent the potential limitations of self-report measures. Yet, the factor structure, measurement invariance, and concurrent validity of the parental monitoring FAsTask has not been evaluated; doing so is essential to effectively guide clinical care. This study examined if the parental monitoring FAsTask can be reliably administered across adolescent age and sex, and to identify which components of the parental monitoring FAsTask are most consistently associated with adolescent substance use.



METHODS: The study pooled data from 388 adolescent-caregiver dyads across six separate clinical trials (adolescents [M(age) = 15.7, 57.5 % male, 61.9 % White, 31.2 % Latine]; caregivers [M(age) = 42.14, 88.7 % female, 72.7 % White, 24.2 % Latine]). Dyads completed the FAsTask and the Timeline Followback at the baseline session, prior to randomization. Analyses proceeded in three steps. First, the study team conducted an exploratory factor analysis (EFA) in half of the sample, followed by a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) in the second half of the sample. Second, the study tested measurement invariance as a function of adolescent age and biological sex. Third, the study used a series of structural equation models to assess the associations of each factor with alcohol use, binge drinking, and cannabis use.



RESULTS: EFA and CFA indicated the presence of four factors (labeled Supervised/Structured, Active Monitoring, Task Engagement, and Parental Rules/Strategies). The analysis found evidence of measurement invariance across adolescent age and sex. The Supervision/Structure was negatively associated with adolescent alcohol use, binge drinking, and cannabis use.



CONCLUSIONS: The parental monitoring FAsTask demonstrates validity and retains its structure across adolescent age and sex. Items focused on parental supervision and structure are most strongly associated with adolescent substance use and may best inform clinical care decisions in adolescent substance use treatment.

