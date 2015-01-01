Abstract

The rural population is potentially exposed to several environmental risks. Environmental risk management is a recurring challenge in rural educational communities that are far from large urban areas. Assessing and identifying the knowledge on prevention and response to environmental risks and natural disasters is fundamental for planning and designing educational programs for communities to face disasters. This article presented the practical application of a participatory methodology to obtain information about the knowledge and experience in the prevention and attention of environmental threats and natural disasters in the rural school Las Huacas, village of Quintana, municipality of Popayán, in the region of Cauca, Colombia. The diagnosis methodology consisted of three phases: preparatory, fieldwork and analytical. The participatory diagnosis allowed the construction of instruments and tools for social interaction, the conduction of dynamic workshops and the systematisation of the collected information. The results evidenced the lack of knowledge on environmental disasters and how parents and children must face them. The absence of communication facilities implied a high degree of vulnerability, which was compensated with the awareness, commitment and participation in the processes led by the educational community. The next challenge is the participatory construction of a scholar environmental risk-management plan supported on appropriated information and communication technologies.



CONTRIBUTION: This article presents the practical application of a participatory methodology to obtain information about the rural context and the knowledge and experience in the prevention and attention of environmental threats and natural disasters in a rural school in Cauca, Colombia.

Language: en