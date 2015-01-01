Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to evaluate the use of a concise fall risk stratification in assessing and predicting falls compared with the Morse Falls Scale among older adults with cataracts in day surgery settings.



METHODS: A historically controlled study conducted from July 2020 to June 2022 was used in a municipal ophthalmic hospital in China. The concise fall risk stratification which directly graded fall risk by multifactorial judgment was used during the intervention period, while the Morse Falls Scale which graded fall risk by scale scores was used during the control period. The fall risk levels, fall assessment time, fall rates, fall-related injuries, predictive validity, and patient satisfaction with day surgery care were extracted. Propensity score matching was performed to balance baselines.



RESULTS: After matching, 4132 patients were included in the final analysis. Compared with the control group, the intervention group had significantly higher assessment results for fall risk level, a significantly shorter (by 48.15%) fall assessment time, and higher patient satisfaction. There were no differences in fall rates and fall-related injuries. Compared with the Morse Falls Scale, the concise fall risk stratification had higher sensitivity and negative predictive validity, and lower specificity and positive predictive validity, while the area under curve did not differ significantly.



CONCLUSION: The use of the concise fall risk stratification reduced fall assessment time, improved patient satisfaction, and is unlikely to impact falls with an overall predictive performance comparable to that of the Morse Falls Scale for older cataract adults in day surgery settings.

