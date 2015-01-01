Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major health concern globally, which is characterized by high morbidity and mortality rates. Since the 21st century, TBI has received increasing attention and the number of publications is growing rapidly. This study aimed to characterize the volume and quality of scholarly output on TBI and identify the most impactful literature, research trends, and hotspots from the year 2000-2022. We searched publications on TBI through the Web of Science Core Collection-Science Citation Index Expanded database which were published from 2000 to 2022. Basic information of each paper, including publication year, countries, authors, affiliations, journal, fundings, subject areas, and keywords were collected for further analysis by using Microsoft Excel, VOSviewer, and CiteSpace software. A total of 47231 TBI-related publications were identified through database retrieval. The annual number of publications on TBI has increased steadily over the past twenty years and the number in the year 2022 is sevenfold higher than that in 2000. The United States of America (USA) was the leading country in both numbers of publications and citations, which is consistent with the finding that it had the most funding agencies. Menon DK was the author with the highest influence and the University of California System was the most productive affiliation. Moreover, keywords analysis suggested that the research topics can be mainly divided into six categories: management, rehabilitation, mechanisms, concussion, neuroimaging, and neuroendocrine. This study visualized the trends and focuses of scientific research related to TBI, both quantitatively and qualitatively. The USA had a relatively high academic impact owing to its productive experts and institutions in this field. Neuroinflammation, machine learning, tranexamic acid, and extracellular vesicles are currently hot topics in the field of TBI.

Language: en