Abstract

The stadium is a wind-sensitive structure, and the tornado has a greater damage to the stadium. The Ward tornado generating device was used to simulate the wind load characteristics of the stadium during tornado action in order to investigate the wind load characteristics of the stadium. The results of this paper are compared with the experimental results to verify the accuracy of the simulation method. The wind load characteristics of the stadium and its most vulnerable location during a tornado are ascertained by examining the wind pressure coefficient and wind speed distribution law of the stadium's upper and lower surfaces with different swirl ratio. The influence of uniform wind and wind profile on the wind load of the stadium is explored by comparing and analyzing the wind pressure coefficient of the stadium surface with and without wind profile at the entrance of the wind field. The impact of varying ground roughness on the stadium is compared in order to ascertain how it affects the wind speed, stadium wind pressure, and vortex core radius. The vorticity of the stadium in the tornado wind field with different swirl ratios was compared and analyzed, and the influence of the stadium on the vorticity development of the wind field was explored. This study reveals the effects of swirl ratio, ground roughness and wind profile on the wind pressure, wind speed and vorticity of the stadium under tornadoes, and determines the most vulnerable location and the most unfavorable factors. The above research is helpful to provide reference for disaster prevention and mitigation of stadium structure design.

