Abstract

The traffic safety in roads depicts "the procedures implemented and actualized to inhibit drivers and operators from being killed or significantly wounded". In this study, the random Poisson- parameters regression-model is adopted and implemented in order to realize, measure, test, and compare driving-behaviours throughout three main cities in Saudi Arabia, i.e., Makkah, Dammam and Riyadh. The methodology focuses on optimizing decision-making and insights to influence legislators and key decision-makers to manage the future needs for roads in Saudi Arabia. The random parameters regression has been used to predict the number of crashes that result from external locus of control, driving-behaviour, time, and location within three main cities/regions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The study identified that the number of crashes increase among drivers who show aggressive behaviour and decrease among drivers with more violations. Night-time (period from 12:00 am until 6:00 am) has also been shown as a risk factor for car crashes. The study recommends that drivers who were frequently involved in car crashes may complete a driving improvement program so that their aggressive tendencies would be controlled. Also, visible traffic law enforcement at night could help prevent the higher number of crashes occur at that time.

Language: en