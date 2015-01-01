|
Yunin NAM, Sim HJ. Int. J. Road Saf. 2022; 3(1): 31-36.
Two-wheelers, either motorised or non-motorised, are known to be the cheapest mode of transport. The usage of two-wheelers, especially in low- and middle-income countries, help to fill the gaps when public transport systems are non-existence, inefficient, or unintegrated. In the past decade, the two-wheeler population has grown exponentially, mainly due to the rise in transportation cost and congestion issues. However, this has inevitably raised the number of traffic crashes involving two-wheelers. In Malaysia, more than 60% of road traffic crashes recorded involve two-wheelers and the exposure rate for two-wheelers is said to be the highest at signalised intersections. Therefore, this study is initiated to make the intersections safer for two- wheelers. Thus, resulting in a reduction of road traffic crashes involving two-wheelers at intersections.
Language: en
Intersection; Motorized; Non-motorized; Treatment; Two-wheeler