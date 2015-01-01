Abstract

Two-wheelers, either motorised or non-motorised, are known to be the cheapest mode of transport. The usage of two-wheelers, especially in low- and middle-income countries, help to fill the gaps when public transport systems are non-existence, inefficient, or unintegrated. In the past decade, the two-wheeler population has grown exponentially, mainly due to the rise in transportation cost and congestion issues. However, this has inevitably raised the number of traffic crashes involving two-wheelers. In Malaysia, more than 60% of road traffic crashes recorded involve two-wheelers and the exposure rate for two-wheelers is said to be the highest at signalised intersections. Therefore, this study is initiated to make the intersections safer for two- wheelers. Thus, resulting in a reduction of road traffic crashes involving two-wheelers at intersections.



FINDINGS from previous studies conducted on this subject and existing guideline on the provision of two-wheeler facilities as well as intersection treatments for two-wheelers adapted by other countries were analysed within the study. This study reveals that the design of friendly intersection treatment for two-wheelers are site specific as the mix of traffic, right-of-way, property access, traffic volume and operating speed of a road, as well as safety performance and community goals have a big impact on the type of treatment to be implemented. Saying said so, it is suggested that an assessment on how safe, comfortable and adaptable the treatment is required upon implementation. Such assessment will allow room for improvements as well as monitoring of how such treatments achieve the desired goals can be attained.

Language: en