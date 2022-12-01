Abstract

The lightning effects in aircraft have been known since the early days of aviation, and still they are a subject of active research. Lightning or atmospheric electric discharge is a natural phenomenon that cannot be affected by man. The goal of this paper is to analyze the impact of atmospheric electrical discharges on flight safety by providing risk assessment techniques. The effects that occur as a result of lightning strikes are presented, and it is explained how lightning strikes can be reported. All relevant events recorded in the database Aviation Safety Network - Database are shown in the tables and there are a total of 29 events caused by lightning strikes in the aircraft during the summer. The main part of this paper is the analysis of aircraft accidents caused by lightning. This analysis involves defining the hazards, assessing the safety and assessing each risk individually. By providing this analysis, safety and mitigating measures could be defined for future lightning strikes occurrences.

