Abstract

The importance of efficient logistics processes in literature and practice has been recognized. In this paper, a new methodological approach for logistics process improvement, Logistics Field Audit (LFA) is proposed. The approach comprises seven interconnected steps: identification of needs and goals for LFA; priority definition of different LFA aspects for different subsystems; processes mapping, audit, and questionnaire preparation; implementation in each subsystem according to priorities; analysis and evaluation; the definition of preventive and corrective measures, continuous improvement and periodical audit. Basic aspects of LFA such as the operational, safety, environmental, and service quality aspect are identified. The approach is applicable in both logistics and non-logistics systems with special emphasis on logistics subsystems such as procurement, distribution, transport, warehouse, etc. The paper presents a case study of a warehouse system, with an emphasis on labor safety. Four types of warehouse workers were determined. The developed methodology provides the basis for future theoretical research and practical implementation.

