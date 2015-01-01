|
Citation
|
Jiao Y, Wang X, Zhao X, Hurwitz D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 195: e107419.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38064939
|
Abstract
|
Crashes caused by problems with bus drivers' physical and mental health have increased in frequency in recent years. Insomnia, a common type of sleep problem, has significant positive relationships with both crash risk and mental health problems, especially anxiety and depression, which are themselves associated with driving behavior. However, few studies have conducted analysis on sleep-related problems and mental health exclusively on bus drivers, nor on how these problems influence driving performance. Thus, this study explored the effect of insomnia and mental health on bus drivers' risky driving behavior and evaluated the interaction of four variables: insomnia, anxiety, depression, and risky driving behavior. The survey-based investigation was conducted in a bus company in Suzhou, China, with 1,295 bus drivers participating. Insomnia, anxiety, and depression were self-reported based on professional mental health scales and risky driving behaviors were measured by the Driver Behavior Questionnaire. Two mediation models and a chain mediation model were developed to examine relationships among the bus drivers' insomnia, anxiety, depression, and risky driving behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Bus drivers; Insomnia; Mediation model; Risky driving behavior