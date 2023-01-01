SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. Br. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1093/bjs/znad409

PMID

38064720

Abstract

This is a correction to: Thomas Harry Durrands, Mark Murphy, Jared M Wohlgemut, Henry D De'Ath, Zane B Perkins, Diagnostic accuracy of clinical examination for identification of life-threatening torsos injuries: a meta-analysis, British Journal of Surgery, Volume 110, Issue 12, December 2023, Pages 1885-1886e, https://doi.org/10.1093/bjs/znad285

In the originally published version of this manuscript, Figure 1 was omitted. This is now emended within the article.
© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of BJS Society Ltd. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com


Language: en
