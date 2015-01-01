Abstract

To evaluate the effectiveness of Conversations on Access to Lethal Means for the General Public (CALM-GP), a training for the public focusing on reducing access to lethal means during a crisis. The program adapted Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM), developed for mental health practitioners and physicians. Participants completed pre/post surveys and follow-up surveys three months afterward. Measures included comfort and confidence in talking to a suicidal individual about access to lethal means, the likelihood of follow-up, and the number of lethal means conversations before and after the program. Surveys showed improvement in comfort and confidence talking about safely storing firearms and other lethal means and the likelihood of follow-up with that individual regarding access to lethal means.



RESULTS also indicated increased conversations participants had regarding suicide and lethal means at three-month follow-up. This evaluation suggests that CALM-GP is an effective suicide prevention and lethal means program for the public.

Language: en