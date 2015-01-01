SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ellison K, Schleicher H, Sale E. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01206-x

PMID

38064038

Abstract

To evaluate the effectiveness of Conversations on Access to Lethal Means for the General Public (CALM-GP), a training for the public focusing on reducing access to lethal means during a crisis. The program adapted Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM), developed for mental health practitioners and physicians. Participants completed pre/post surveys and follow-up surveys three months afterward. Measures included comfort and confidence in talking to a suicidal individual about access to lethal means, the likelihood of follow-up, and the number of lethal means conversations before and after the program. Surveys showed improvement in comfort and confidence talking about safely storing firearms and other lethal means and the likelihood of follow-up with that individual regarding access to lethal means.

RESULTS also indicated increased conversations participants had regarding suicide and lethal means at three-month follow-up. This evaluation suggests that CALM-GP is an effective suicide prevention and lethal means program for the public.


Language: en

Keywords

Evaluation; Firearms; Suicide; Training; Suicide prevention; Lethal means

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print