Abstract

Natural disasters cause numerous short- and long-term psychosocial effects on young children because of their increased vulnerability. This study aimed to examine the mental health of young children at 15 months after the Kumamoto earthquake. We conducted a self-administered questionnaire survey on the parents of 363 children aged 4-6 years across Kumamoto Prefecture. The questionnaire items included current residence, housing damage and evacuation experience during the disaster, as well as the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ). The results showed that children who could stay in their home during the disaster had lower percentages of scores in the clinical range for conduct problems (odds ratio [OR] = 0.33, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.13-0.85) and hyperactivity/inattention (OR = 0.42, 95%CI: 0.19-0.93) on the SDQ. Furthermore, children who experienced living apart from their parents during the disaster had a higher percentage of scores in the clinical range for conduct problems (OR = 2.39, 95%CI: 1.05-5.42). At 15 months post-disaster, the mental health of the sample was worse than the normative data of Japan, indicating that the mental health of young children who experienced living at home and apart from their parents during the disaster was still affected.

