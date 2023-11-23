|
Hanson-DeFusco J, Smith EGJ, Ngafuan RF, Dunn WN. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(23).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38063621
BACKGROUND: Rape scholarship in West Africa is growing, but studies often utilize Westernized approaches. A 2018 study using a randomized survey design assessing rape among Liberian girls incorporated modified survey design methods to improve ethical data collection relevant to the cultural and contextual contexts. This article presents the findings of a thorough review of rape scholarship and design methods.
methodology; sexual abuse; rape; Africa; collaboration; contextuality; culturally sensitive; ethical research; survey design