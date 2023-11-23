Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rape scholarship in West Africa is growing, but studies often utilize Westernized approaches. A 2018 study using a randomized survey design assessing rape among Liberian girls incorporated modified survey design methods to improve ethical data collection relevant to the cultural and contextual contexts. This article presents the findings of a thorough review of rape scholarship and design methods.



METHODS: Based on a qualitative analysis of field notes by the research team, we present lessons learned and best practices identified in the planning, pilot-testing, and implementation phases of the 2018 Liberian study.



RESULTS: This study helps inform innovative design methods striving to (1) avoid using obtrusively graphic language or labels prevalent in westernized studies, (2) authentically collaborate with African experts to adapt strategies to be culturally appropriate and contextually relevant, and (3) create respectfully transparent interactions with respondents and communities. Extensive research preparation and inclusive regional expertise inform compassionate methodological techniques, yielding improved Afro-centric participant experience, low participant attrition, and quality data use in policymaking. (4) Conclusions: This article offers innovative design methods to study rape, placing context, culture, and participants at the heart. Authentic collaboration with national-level experts is vital for conducting more reliable and ethical field research in the African region.

Language: en