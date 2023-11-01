Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the increased risk of falls in patients with heart failure (HF), there is limited information in the literature about the possible relationship between fall risk and functional capacity.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between functional capacity and fall risk in patients with HF and to determine whether there are differences in clinical parameters between patients with and without fall risk.



METHODS: The study included 64 patients with HF. The Activity-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC) determined the fall risk. Functional capacity was assessed with the 6-minute walk test (6MWT). The Berg Balance Scale (BBS), the timed up-and-go test (TUG), and the five times sit-to-stand (5-STS) test were used to evaluate functional balance and mobility. Comorbidities and dyspnea perception were assessed with the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) and modified Medical Research Council (mMRC), respectively.



RESULTS: The 6MWT was associated with fall risk in logistic regression with an odds ratio of 0.979 (0.970-0.989, p < 0.001). Furthermore, the 6MWT had a discriminative value for increased fall risk in patients with HF, with a cutoff value of 248 m. Patients with increased fall risk had lower 6MWT distance, BBS, and gait speed, and higher CCI and mMRC, number of falls, duration of TUG and 5STS compared to patients with no increased fall risk (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The study results demonstrated that 6MWT may be a clinically useful tool in quickly identifying potential balance problems and increased fall risk by providing insight into fall risk/balance confidence in addition to assessing functional capacity.

