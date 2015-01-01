|
Citation
|
Santamarina R, Caldicott D, Fitzgerald J, Schumann JL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 123: e104274.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38065009
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Illicit drug use is overrepresented in music festival attendees compared with the general population. Drug use often involves a wide range of substances with the potential to cause drug toxicity. Law enforcement-centred strategies intended to deter drug use and supply at these mass gatherings have been implemented throughout Australia. However, many have been criticised for their lack of effectiveness, with evidence suggesting that they can inadvertently increase the risk of drug harm. Drug deaths are often multifactorial, providing added challenges in the development of prevention strategies. This study aimed to determine the frequency of deaths involving alcohol and other drugs at music festivals in Australia and to identify potential risk factors that may inform future harm reduction strategies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drug checking; Drug death; Drug toxicity; Ecstasy; Harm Reduction; Overdose; Pill testing