Abstract

The aim of this study was to compare the clinical characteristics between survivors and non-survivors after acute diquat (DQ) poisoning. Patients treated in the Emergency Department of Fu Yang People's Hospital for DQ poisoning between January 2018 and February 2022 were enrolled in this retrospective comparative study. A total of 65 patients were collected, including 36 males (55.4%) and 29 females (44.6%). There were 34 survivors (52.3%), and 31 non-survivors (47.7%). Patients in the non-survivor group were significantly older (P = 0.003), received a higher dose of DQ before admission (P < 0.001), had more severe organ damage (P < 0.001), lower respiration rate (P < 0.001) and enema (P = 0.009), lower GCS score (P = 0.038), and higher SIRS score (P = 0.018) and APACHE-II score (P < 0.001) than patients in the survivor group. Additionally, biochemical indicators after admission between survivors and non-survivors were significantly different (all P < 0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that respiratory failure (P = 0.021), the dose of DQ (P = 0.022), respiratory rate (P = 0.007), and highest alanine transaminase (ALT) level after admission (P = 0.030) were independent risk factors for acute DQ-induced death. These data suggest that non-survivors with acute DQ poisoning are more likely to suffer from respiratory failure, have higher respiratory rate and ALT after admission, and are exposed higher doses of DQ before admission than survivors.

Language: en