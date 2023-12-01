|
Rabasco A, Arias S, Benz MB, Weinstock LM, Miller I, Boudreaux ED, Camargo CAJ, Kunicki ZJ, Gaudiano BA. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38065475
BACKGROUND: Individuals with severe mental illness (SMI), including bipolar disorder (BD) and schizophrenia-spectrum disorders (SSD), are at high risk for suicide. However, suicide research often excludes individuals with SMI. The current research examined differences in suicide outcomes (i.e., suicide attempt or death) for adults with and without BD and SSD diagnoses following an emergency department (ED) visit and investigated the efficacy of the Coping Long Term with Active Suicide Program (CLASP) intervention in reducing suicide outcomes among people with SMI.
Suicide; Intervention; Severe mental illness; Schizophrenia; Emergency department; Bipolar disorder