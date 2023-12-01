Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with severe mental illness (SMI), including bipolar disorder (BD) and schizophrenia-spectrum disorders (SSD), are at high risk for suicide. However, suicide research often excludes individuals with SMI. The current research examined differences in suicide outcomes (i.e., suicide attempt or death) for adults with and without BD and SSD diagnoses following an emergency department (ED) visit and investigated the efficacy of the Coping Long Term with Active Suicide Program (CLASP) intervention in reducing suicide outcomes among people with SMI.



METHODS: 1235 adults presenting with recent suicidality were recruited from 8 different EDs across the United States. Using a quasi-experimental, stepped wedge series design, participants were followed for 52-weeks with or without subsequent provision of CLASP.



RESULTS: Participants in the SSD group and the BD group had significantly shorter time to and higher rate of suicide outcomes than participants with other psychiatric diagnoses in all study phases and in non-CLASP phases, respectively. Participants with BD receiving the CLASP intervention had significantly longer time to suicide outcomes than those not receiving CLASP; these differences were not observed among those with SSD. LIMITATIONS: Study limitations include self-reported psychiatric diagnosis, exclusion of homeless participants, and small sample size of participants with SSD.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants with SMI were at higher risk for suicide outcomes than participants with other psychiatric diagnoses. CLASP was efficacious among those participants with BD. Psychiatric diagnosis may be a key indicator of prospective suicide risk. More intensive and specialized follow-up mental health treatment may be necessary for those with SSD.

Language: en