Abstract

In 2011, Utah began requiring that drivers aged 65 years and older pass a vision test at each license renewal. This study aims to investigate if the mandatory vision test associated with motor vehicle fatality and injury rates in older road users. We fit controlled interrupted time series analysis models to compare fatality and injury rates for older adults (65+) affected by the law to younger adults (45-64) unaffected by the law. The models yielded estimates of differential level and slope changes in fatality and injury rates, which we used to estimate policy associations. We did not find evidence that implementing an accelerated vision test for older adults in Utah was associated with a reduction in injury or fatality rates among older (65+) drivers and non-drivers relative to those aged 45-64. Other strategies might be considered to prevent fatal MVCs in older adults.

Language: en