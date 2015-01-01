Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) have reported higher anger and aggression than healthy individuals in previous studies using explicit measures. However, studies using implicit measures have demonstrated mixed results. The aim of the present study was to investigate implicit aggressiveness in OCD using an approach-avoidance task (AAT).



METHODS: Seventy-eight patients with OCD and 37 healthy controls underwent structured clinical interviews and measures of anger, OCD, and depressive symptoms as well as a computerized AAT that included aggressive, peaceful, negative, and positive stimuli.



RESULTS: In line with previous studies, patients with OCD reported higher scores on explicit anger. With respect to the implicit measure, repeated measures ANOVAs did not show any differences in mean reaction times for pushing compared to pulling aggressive versus peaceful and negative versus positive words. However, analyses of specific OCD symptom dimensions demonstrated significantly faster reaction times for pulling compared to pushing aggressive words for patients with high scores in the OCD symptom dimensions obsessing and hoarding. LIMITATIONS: Eighty percent of patients with OCD showed psychiatric comorbidities and all were seeking treatment.



CONCLUSION: The present study supports previous studies reporting the absence of higher aggressiveness in patients with OCD compared to healthy controls using implicit measures. However, in contrast to previous studies, we found an implicit approach bias towards aggressive self-statements for OCD patients scoring high in the symptom dimensions obsessing and hoarding compared to healthy controls. Future studies should further elucidate putative functional relationships between different OCD symptom dimensions and implicit aggressiveness.

