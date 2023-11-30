Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents are disproportionately impacted by suicide, making it imperative nurses know how to identify those at high risk of suicide and provide safe care in the hospital setting. The purpose of this pilot study was to determine the efficacy of a virtual escape room as a learning strategy to increase nursing knowledge of suicide precautions for adolescent patients.



METHOD: A 360-degree virtual escape room was developed to increase nursing knowledge of hospital policy related to suicide. Small groups of participants navigated through two virtual hospital rooms with embedded clues and questions related to suicide screening and precautions. Pretest-posttest questionnaires were used to measure changes in knowledge.



RESULTS: Nurses demonstrated improved knowledge of hospital policy following completion of the activity. Participants also expressed a high level of satisfaction with this form of learning.



CONCLUSION: The use of a virtual escape room was an effective method for educating nurses on standards related to suicide prevention. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 202x;5x(x):xx-xx.].

