Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: Children with a history of maltreatment have underestimated and undertreated pain; however, it is unknown if healthcare providers consider maltreatment when assessing children's pain. The current study aimed to address this issue by investigating healthcare providers' pain assessment practices, and specifically, their consideration of child maltreatment.



METHOD: Healthcare providers (N = 100) completed a survey, asking them to reflect upon their pediatric pain assessment practices (e.g., methods and questions used to assess pain) through self-report and case vignette questions.



RESULTS: Participants who received continuing education about child maltreatment were more likely to consider maltreatment in several areas of their pediatric pain assessment practice, whereas participants who received continuing education about pediatric pain, were not. Participants were also more likely to report that they would consider maltreatment in vignette responses than in questions regarding their daily practice.



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate healthcare providers use multidimensional methods when assessing children's pain, although it is unclear when or how they use open-ended vs. option posing questions. Healthcare providers also tended to consider the effects of child maltreatment on children's ability to communicate their pain more so when the history of maltreatment was known to them.

