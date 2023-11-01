Abstract

Here we present the findings of the pilot phase of the SmartCrisis 2.0 Randomized Clinical Trial. This pilot study aimed to explore the feasibility and acceptability of a safety plan contained in a smartphone app. Our sample consisted patients with a history of recent suicidal behaviour who installed a smartphone-based safety plan. To explore the satisfaction with of the safety plan, two patient satisfaction surveys were conducted: one qualitative and one quantitative. To explore the objective use of the safety plan, we gained access to texts contained in the safety plans completed by the patients. Participation rate was 77%, while 48.9% patients completed both satisfaction surveys at the end of the pilot phase. N = 105 successfully installed the safety plan. In a scale from 1 to 10, users rated the usefulness of the security plan at 7.4, the usability at 8.9, the degree to which they would recommend it to others at 8.6 and the overall satisfaction with the project including evaluations at 9.6. The most widely completed tab was warning signs. Feeling sad or lonely was the warning sign most commonly reported by patients. The second most completed tab was internal coping strategies. Walking or practicing any other exercise was the strategy most commonly resorted to. Our smartphone-based safety plan appears to be a feasible intervention. Data obtained from this pilot study showed high participation rates and high acceptability by patients. This, together with the general satisfaction with the project, supports its implementation in the clinical practice.

Language: en