Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is common, especially among patients presenting with traumatic injury. We implemented an IPV screening program for patients admitted after trauma. We sought to determine whether specific demographic or clinical characteristics were associated with being screened or not screened for IPV and with IPV screen results.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort study evaluating all patients admitted after trauma from July 2020-July 2022 in an Adult Level 1 Trauma Center.



RESULTS: There were 4147 admissions following traumatic injury, of which 70% were men and 30% were women. The cohort was 46% White, 20% Asian, 15% Black, and 17% other races. Twenty-three percent were Hispanic or Latino/a. Seventy-seven percent were admitted for blunt injuries and 16% for penetrating injuries. Thirteen percent (n = 559) of the cohort was successfully screened for IPV. Screening rates did not differ by gender, race, or ethnicity. After adjustment for demographic and clinical factors, patients admitted to the intensive care unit were significantly less likely to be screened. Of the screened patients, 30% (165) screened positive. These patients were more commonly Hispanic or Latino/a, insured by Medicaid and presented with a penetrating injury. There were no differences in injury severity in patients who screened positive versus those who screened negative.



CONCLUSIONS: There are significant barriers to universal screening for IPV, including injury acuity, in patients admitted following trauma. However, the 30% rate of positive screens for IPV in patients admitted following trauma highlights the urgent need to understand and address barriers to screening in trauma settings to enable universal screening.

