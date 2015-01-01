Abstract

This study was designed to explore the epidemiological characteristics and potential preventive strategies of alcohol burns. In this five-year, retrospective study, 163 patients with alcohol burns (admitted from 1 January 2015 to 31 May 2020 were included. There was a male-to-female ratio of 1.1:1, a mean age of 34.1±16.8 years, and a mean burn size of 13.3±13.7% total body surface area (TBSA). The number of patients with alcohol burns was similar year by year during the five-year period. Just over half of patients (n=84, 51.5%) sustained a third-degree burn injury, which was significantly associated with a longer hospital stay and the need for surgery. The most prevalent aetiology was cupping (n=49, 29.5%), followed by cooking hotpot (n=37, 22.7%). Of the patients, seven (4.29%) sustained injuries during experiments at school and one patient sustained injury when using alcohol spray for disinfection against COVID-19. The incidence of facial burn injury (n=105, 64.4%) was significantly higher than previously reported data (33.2%). The result of the study showed that cupping and hotpot were the main causes of alcohol burns in Beijing, which should be taken into consideration for prevention. It is necessary to strengthen safety management of classes at school where experiments are undertaken and to educate the general public on the proper means of disinfecting against COVID-19.

Language: en